Business

Read ‘n Post Store Planning Informal ‘Rough ‘n’ Ready’ Opening

By Jan Hendrickson for Read 'n Post | February 12, 2013 | 12:19 a.m.

The Read ‘n Post store in the Montecito Country Mart on Coast Village Road will hold an informal “rough ‘n ready” opening in late February or early March.

“Construction is almost done on our new store,” owner/manager Jan Hendrickson said, “and we expect to informally open soon. This will give us the opportunity to work out any rough spots and be ready for a grand opening later in March.”

For more than 30 years, the Read ‘n Post store and post office had occupied the same location at 1046 Coast Village Road, but lost its lease last April. Shortly thereafter, the store moved nearby into smaller spaces in the courtyard walkway across from Vons grocery.

“Our new store will combine the Read ‘n Post and the post office into one location again,” Hendrickson said.

The Read ‘n Post carries a wide variety of greeting cards, magazines, gifts and sundry items. An official U.S. post office is also part of the store, but temporarily is in a separate space.

“We have appreciated the support of so many friends and customers during the past several months of transition,” Hendrickson said, “and we look forward to providing the same high-quality service in our new location, plus a much larger selection of items.”

The new Read ‘n Post location at 1026 Coast Village Road will have two entrances, one facing the Hot Springs Road parking area and the other opening to the courtyard walkway, both part of the Montecito Country Mart.

Currently the Read ‘n Post is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Post office hours are the same except on Saturday, when the closing time is 2 p.m. Expanded hours for the new store will be announced soon.

— Jan Hendrickson is the owner/manager for Read ‘n Post.

