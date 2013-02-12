SCE Gives $25,000 to Westmont College for STEM Scholarships

Southern California Edison awarded Westmont College $25,000 toward scholarships for students studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Patricia Bartoli-Wible, SCE public affairs region manager, presented the check to President Gayle Beebe and Reed Sheard, vice president for college advancement and chief information officer, during a brief ceremony Jan. 31.

“Southern California Edison is pleased to support Westmont by funding scholarships for students studying science, technology, engineering and math,” Bartoli-Wible said.

STEM programs have been garnering attention lately at Westmont. The college installed a new Nuclear Magnetic Resonance spectrometer in October at the Whittier Science Building, allowing researchers to peer into the molecular world and determine the structure of molecules.

In July, Westmont received a $500,000 challenge grant to endow the chemistry department’s Summer Science Research Program.

In 2011, Forbes named Westmont the second-best college for minorities to earn a degree in STEM.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.