Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:04 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Sigur Rós to Play the Santa Barbara Bowl

By Jesse Lee Weiss for Nederlander Concerts | February 11, 2013 | 4:01 p.m.

Nederlander Concerts will present Sigur Rós at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday, April 19. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 16.

The band recently debuted a new song, “Brennisteinn,” at this year’s Iceland Airwaves Festival. Click here to watch footage of this incredible track, which was greeted with immediate praise upon being posted online.

“’Brennisteinn’ (“Brimstone”) was violent, rude and irresistible: slow, mourning rock with bass tones so low and loud they rattled the floor, cut with a stubbornly delicate romanticism,” Rolling Stone’s David Fricke said about the new track. “But just as the end seemed near and you expected the band to stomp off into their usual ether, the rhythm changed for the faster, with bassist Georg Holm and drummer Orri Páll Dyrason locking in a brisk, extended techno surge. Metal and dancing are the last things you expect at a Sigur Rós gig; both suit them. They should keep it up.”

Sigur Rós revealed on Jan. 24 that they are currently in a studio in Los Angeles mixing a new album, due for release in 2013. More details to come soon.

Don’t miss your chance to see Sigur Rós at the Santa Barbara Bowl on April 19. Tickets range from $36 to $51, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

Tickets available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 