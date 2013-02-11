Sigur Rós to Play the Santa Barbara Bowl

Nederlander Concerts will present Sigur Rós at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday, April 19. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 16.

The band recently debuted a new song, “Brennisteinn,” at this year’s Iceland Airwaves Festival. Click here to watch footage of this incredible track, which was greeted with immediate praise upon being posted online.

“’Brennisteinn’ (“Brimstone”) was violent, rude and irresistible: slow, mourning rock with bass tones so low and loud they rattled the floor, cut with a stubbornly delicate romanticism,” Rolling Stone’s David Fricke said about the new track. “But just as the end seemed near and you expected the band to stomp off into their usual ether, the rhythm changed for the faster, with bassist Georg Holm and drummer Orri Páll Dyrason locking in a brisk, extended techno surge. Metal and dancing are the last things you expect at a Sigur Rós gig; both suit them. They should keep it up.”

Sigur Rós revealed on Jan. 24 that they are currently in a studio in Los Angeles mixing a new album, due for release in 2013. More details to come soon.

Don’t miss your chance to see Sigur Rós at the Santa Barbara Bowl on April 19. Tickets range from $36 to $51, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

Tickets available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.