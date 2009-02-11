Carpinteria High Mascot Wins a Reprieve

School board punts on the decision to remove all displays of the mighty Warriors

The Carpinteria Unified School District’s controversial Warriors mascot was revisited Tuesday when the school board moved one step closer to determining the fate of the ubiquitous Native American images on campus.

The school board voted last April to continue using the Warriors name, but it also requested that all associated imagery be removed. Carpinteria High junior Elias Cordero, who is also Chumash, filed the initial complaint last year.

Many argue that the Native American visage on display throughout the school is simply tradition, while others feel it is offensive. The board appointed a Native American Imagery Committee to evaluate which images may be offensive and report back to the board. Critics of the mascot present at Tuesday’s meeting said they’d like to see the imagery removed from every school in the district. Images that may be removed include various murals around the high school campus and the school’s sign, a part of which has a large sculpture of a Native American face wearing a feathered headdress.

The board heard comments from the public on the issue but did not make a decision. The Native American Imagery Committee will be on hand at the March 17 meeting and subsequently will decide which images to remove.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at [email protected]