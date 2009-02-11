Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 7:27 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carpinteria High Mascot Wins a Reprieve

School board punts on the decision to remove all displays of the mighty Warriors

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 11, 2009 | 9:41 p.m.

The Carpinteria Unified School District’s controversial Warriors mascot was revisited Tuesday when the school board moved one step closer to determining the fate of the ubiquitous Native American images on campus.

The school board voted last April to continue using the Warriors name, but it also requested that all associated imagery be removed. Carpinteria High junior Elias Cordero, who is also Chumash, filed the initial complaint last year.

Many argue that the Native American visage on display throughout the school is simply tradition, while others feel it is offensive. The board appointed a Native American Imagery Committee to evaluate which images may be offensive and report back to the board. Critics of the mascot present at Tuesday’s meeting said they’d like to see the imagery removed from every school in the district. Images that may be removed include various murals around the high school campus and the school’s sign, a part of which has a large sculpture of a Native American face wearing a feathered headdress.

The board heard comments from the public on the issue but did not make a decision. The Native American Imagery Committee will be on hand at the March 17 meeting and subsequently will decide which images to remove.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 