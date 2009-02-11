Karen Dwyer: Fall in Love with Your Job All Over Again

Have you fallen out of love with your job? Are you wondering why and how you got where you are? Many Americans are overworked and under-vacationed, so it’s no surprise that many of us get burnt out. But, it doesn’t have to be over once you’ve fallen out of love with your job. Here are five things you can do to help rekindle the spark and fall in love with your job all over again.

— You can probably remember the excitement you felt when you first started your job. Chances are, there was something specific you were passionate about that motivated you to give your best at work and kept you going back day after day. But if you’ve lost that drive, it’s time to refocus and think back to the time you were eager to get up and go to work each day. Were you inspired by a new challenge, the type of work you did, your flexible work schedule, great co-workers, or a steady income? Figuring out what excites you will help you become enthusiastic about your job again. So, focus on finding something within your job to be thankful for. When you rediscover what drives you, you’ll find the passion you once had for your job. If you don’t remember what first moved you, try finding a new interest that can bring life back into your job.

Dump the Negativity — Everyone faces a few hardships in their jobs, but you don’t have to relive them over and over again. Instead, focus on the positive aspects of your career. Refuse to get bogged down by negativity. If you’re having trouble juggling your workload or working with members of your team, talk to your supervisor for help to find the solution to the problem. You can’t always change everything about your job, but take control of what you can. If it’s out of your hands, change the way you view the problem and start concentrating on the positive.

Make a Great Impression — Again — It’s hard to be in love with your job if you’re not praised for your work or feel underutilized. If this is how you’re feeling, take this chance to impress your supervisor and co-workers all over again. Start by showing your enthusiasm and eagerness for the job and giving every project or task your all. Others will take notice when you put forth your best effort again and will appreciate your work. You even have the potential to take on new responsibilities or even a promotion when you show them that you really want the job you already have.

— Whether you’re upset for being passed over for a promotion or frustrated that your company was unable to provide you with a raise, it’s important to let go of job heartbreak. You won’t benefit from sulking around the office, so forget about the past — after all, you can’t change it. Instead, ask to take on a new project or responsibility. Or, choose to look at things with a new mindset. Harness the power of how to inspire yourself to work for what you want, and don’t waste time nursing a broken heart.

Write Your Own Love Story — You have the power to write your own job love story, so take the opportunity to start chapter one today. If you’re not in your dream job, use your free time to learn new skills, increase your knowledge, and better prepare yourself for the job you really want. Make the most out of your current opportunity — don’t let it pass you by. Empower yourself to change the destiny of your career — no matter your job situation — by taking responsibility for your career love story today.

As life and circumstances change, how you feel about your job may change, too. Just because you’ve lost that lovin’ feeling, doesn’t have to mean it’s time to move on. You have control over your own emotions. You can recreate the love you once found for your job. If you loved it once, you can love it again — if you choose to put your heart back into it.

