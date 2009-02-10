Masters of Percussion Plan UCSB Concert in April

UCSB Arts & Lectures is excited to announce Zakir Hussain and Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, performing on Thursday, April 9 at 8 p.m., in UCSB Campbell Hall.

These masters of percussion envelop their audiences in exotic raga melodies and heart-racing tabla rhythms. They reach beyond the classical Indian repertoire to embrace the frontiers between traditional, contemporary and folk music. Grammy-award winner and director Zakir Hussain is an internationally revered tabla virtuoso and is widely considered one of the chief architects of world music. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma is credited with single-handedly bringing the dulcimer-like santoor to prominence in Indian classical music. Both are hailed for their awe-inspiring technique, incomparable sensitivity and seemingly endless ingenuity in performance.

Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.