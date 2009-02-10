Santa Barbara Symphony Presents International Guitar Festival

From March 21 through March 29, the Santa Barbara Symphony will host the second International Guitar Festival, showcasing the Grammy Award-Winning magic of the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet as performers and as Festival Artistic Ambassadors.

The eight-day International Guitar Festival includes a World Premiere performance by the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet with actor/comedian John Cleese; fingerpicking legend Leo Kottke; the West Coast Premiere of Interchange for four guitars and orchestra by Sergio Assad; Santa Barbara Youth Symphony concert; a Family Concert featuring the Brasil Guitar Duo; former Paul McCartney lead guitarist Laurence Juber; Montenegrin classical guitarist Goran Krivokapic; jazz greats Ron Carter Trio with Russell Malone; free lunchtime concerts; and concludes with “Return of the Guitars”— two subscription concerts by the Santa Barbara Symphony featuring the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet on Saturday and Sunday, March 28 and 29 at The Granada. From Segovia to symphonic, with rock and jazz sizzle, the 2nd International Guitar Festival is set to energize Santa Barbara for a week of good, stringed fun!

“We are honored to share the Festival stage with this year’s dedicated partners and sponsors,” said John Robinson, Santa Barbara Symphony Executive Director. “We are truly working together ‘in concert’ to make the International Guitar Festival the highly anticipated event it has become for Santa Barbara.”

Ticketed and free festival performances take place throughout Santa Barbara at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, Borders Bookstore, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the historic Presidio Chapel, Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West, Marjorie Luke Theatre, The Lobero Theatre and The Granada.

“The guitar represents a critical link between today’s culture and the history and evolution of music worldwide,” said Robinson. “While the second International Guitar Festival is designed so our community can experience the world’s top talents and styles, it also serves one of the Symphony’s top goals to make the highest quality music accessible.”

While widely known as a small ensemble or solo instrument, the guitar appears in countless musical genres across cultures. The history of the guitar has been traced back over 4,000 to 5,000 years as one of the earliest string instruments. Bowed or plucked, throughout history, the strings family has grown to include, among many others, today’s classical and electric guitars, the violin family, the Indian sitar, the Japanese shamisen, the harp and the piano.

At a press conference on Feb. 18, the Santa Barbara Symphony will announce all artists performing at the scond International Guitar Festival with a live performance by Chris Fossek, a composer and performer who specializes in Flamenco Guitar.

This year’s International Guitar Festival lineup includes award-winning local and international legends and rising stars, unique performances, and a world premiere and a West Coast premier performance:

» Saturday, March 21, 3 p.m. Festival Kick-Off Event at Borders Bookstore (free)

Join the Santa Barbara Symphony at Borders Bookstore in downtown Santa Barbara to help launch the 2nd International Guitar Festival – with free performances and surprises.

» Sunday, March 22, 3 p.m. Santa Barbara Youth Symphony at the Lobero Theatre



Led by Music Director Andy Radford, The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony accompanies 16-year old “wunderkind” guitarist Tim Callobre in Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez and 13-year old Santa Barbara Youth Symphony violinist Sofiya Prykhitko at the Lobero Theatre. Callobre is an award-winning classical guitarist, composer and pianist and was recently named a semifinalist in Classical Instrumentation for the 2009 Spotlight Awards. He has performed at Carnegie Hall for the PBS Series, “From the Top, Live at Carnegie Hall.” Prykhitko has been performing with the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony for 3 years and was selected to perform at the Youth Symphony’s annual competition held in November. She is a scholarship winner in the Santa Barbara Music Club competition and has performed in local recitals.

» Sunday, March 22, 8 p.m. Goran Krivokapic in candlelit Recital at the historic Presidio Chapel

Winner of an unprecedented eighteen First Prizes in International Competitions including the Andres Segovia International Guitar Competition, the sultry Montenegrin guitarist, Goran Krivokapic, will share his artistry in an intimate recital at the Presidio Chapel of the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.



» Monday, March 23 LIVE at SOhO with Laurence Juber

The former lead guitarist of the Paul McCartney’s Wings, virtuoso guitarist Laurence Juber struts his stuff when he plays on stage at SOhO for a musically, up-close encounter.

» Tuesday, March 24, 8 p.m. Guitar Hero: An Evening with the Legendary Leo Kottke at the Marjorie Luke Theatre

Sponsored by Seymour Duncan. The “King of Fingerpicking” and a true guitar hero, Leo Kottke brings his magic for one night only to the Marjorie Luke Theatre. Kottke gained an international cult following with his series of albums on Capitol and Chyrsalis labels, and unforgettable appearances at folk festivals the world over. Kottke has made guest appearances on The Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor and has performed at Radio City Music Hall.

» Wednesday, March 25, 8 p.m. John Cleese in Don Quixote with the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet (LAGQ) at the Lobero Theatre – World Premiere

Sponsored by Chris Lancashire The LAGQ, the second International Guitar’s Festival’s Artistic Ambassadors, will be joined by Academy-award nominated actor, comedian, writer, producer and singer, John Cleese (Monty Python, A Fish Called Wanda, Harry Potter),for a side-splitting, world premiere performance of the of Don Quixote and the music of Cervantes featuring an original score by LAGQ’s Bill Kanengiser. The Grammy Award-winning LAGQ will fill out the evening with familiar and new musical favorites from their extensive repertoire.

» Thursday, March 26, 8 p.m. Ron Carter Trio with Russell Malone at the Lobero Theatre

Russell Malone joins the Ron Carter Trio for an unforgettable night of solid jazz at the Lobero. One of the most commanding and versatile guitarists performing today, Russell Malone can move from blues to gospel to pop to R&B and jazz without hesitation, a rare facility that has prompted some of the highest profile artists in the world to call upon him: Diana Krall, Gladys Knight, Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, Natalie Cole, Wynton Marsalis, David Sanborn, Shirley Horn, Christina Aguilera and Harry Connick, Jr.. Two-time Grammy Award winner, upright bass player Ron Carter has played and recorded with many of music’s greats including recorded with many of music’s greats including Lena Horne, Bill Evans, B.B. King, the Kronos Quartet, Dexter Gordon, Wes Montgomery, and Bobby Timmons, Randy Weston and Thelonious Monk and was a member of the Miles Davis Quintet for five years. Carter was named Most Valuable Player by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

» Friday, March 27, 8 p.m. Brasil Guitar Duo in recital at Hahn Hall at The Music Academy of the West

Sponsored by Classic Guitars International. Winners of the Concert Artists Guild International Competition and YouTube celebrities, Brasil Guitar Duo’s João Luiz and Douglas Lora will spice up Hahn Hall on the campus of the Music Academy of the West in an elaborate program ranging in works from Bach, Debussy and Piazzolla to waltzes and other Brazilian dances.

» Saturday, March 28,Noon Family Concert featuring the Brasil Guitar Duo at The Granada

The Brasil Guitar Duo presents an entertaining and educational program designed for kids of all ages.

» Saturday, 8 p.m. & Sunday, 3 p.m. March 28 & 29 Festival Grande Finale “Return of the Guitars” featuring the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet with the Santa Barbara Symphony at The Granada, West Coast Premiere

Sponsored by the Samarkand Retirement Community. The LAGQ will give the West Coast premiere of the newly commissioned concerto Interchange for four guitars and orchestra composed by acclaimed Brazilian guitarist and San Francisco Conservatory of Music faculty member, Sergio Assad. Guest conductor Rossen Milanov (Philadelphia Orchestra, Associate Conductor) will open the program with Bizet’s L’Arlesienne Suite #1 (recognizable to many from the British science-fiction television series “The Prisoner”) and round out the concert by taking musicians and audience alike through The Fairy Garden in Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite.

» Tuesday, March 24 through Friday, March 27 Lunchtime Guitar Recitals in front of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (Free)

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2nd International Guitar Fest will present free lunchtime guitar recitals, Tuesday March 24 through Friday, March 27 on the steps in front of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art at 1130 State Street.

Sponsors for Los Angeles Guitar Quartet are Robin and Kay Frost. The project is funded in part by the COMMUNITY EVENTS & FESTIVALS Program using funds provided by the city of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

For tickets to Saturday, March 28th and Sunday, March 29th Guitar Festival events, please click here or call the Granada Box Office 805.899.2222. For all other Festival Tickets, please call the Lobero Box Office 805.963.0761.

Marjorie Wass of SurfMedia Communications represents South County Energy Efficiency Partnership.