Lompoc Wind Energy Project Gets Go-Ahead from Supervisors

In certifying the environmental documents for the Lompoc Wind Energy Project on a 4-0 vote, the board set in motion a project that would operate up to 65 wind-turbine generators capable of producing enough electricity for as many as 40,000 homes. Facilities will be located on county land near Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The project, proposed by Acciona Wind Energy USA and approved by the county Planning Commission last year, was the subject of an appeal from the state Department of Fish & Game over concerns that nearby habitats could be destroyed. The department withdrew its appeal Feb. 3. The board denied a separate appeal, made by a local rancher with land that would be adjacent to the project.
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.