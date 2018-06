Lompoc Wind Energy Project Gets Go-Ahead from Supervisors

The board approves the county's first renewable energy project after seeing one appeal withdrawn and rejecting the other.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to the county’s first renewable energy project, a wind farm near Lompoc.

In certifying the environmental documents for the Lompoc Wind Energy Project on a 4-0 vote, the board set in motion a project that would operate up to 65 wind-turbine generators capable of producing enough electricity for as many as 40,000 homes. Facilities will be located on county land near Vandenberg Air Force Base

The project, proposed by Acciona Wind Energy USA and approved by the county Planning Commission last year, was the subject of an appeal from the state Department of Fish & Game over concerns that nearby habitats could be destroyed. The department withdrew its appeal Feb. 3. The board denied a separate appeal, made by a local rancher with land that would be adjacent to the project.

Fourth District Supervisor Joni Gray recused herself from the vote.

