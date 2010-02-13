Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:18 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Brian Yager Named Headmaster at San Antonio School

Cate alumnus and former teacher-administrator will take helm at Keystone School in July

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | February 13, 2010 | 7:17 p.m.

Brian Yager, a Santa Barbara native and former Cate School teacher and administrator, has been named headmaster at Keystone School in San Antonio. He begins his new job July 1.

Yager has been director of The Community School’s upper school in Sun Valley, Idaho, since 2005. Previously, he spent 16 years at Cate, where he also was an alumnus. He earned dual undergraduate degrees with honors from Stanford University in Applied Earth Sciences and Quantitative Economics, attended Columbia University on a Klingenstein fellowship, and earned his master’s in Education from Harvard University.

Yager and his wife, Megan, have three children.

Founded in 1948, Keystone is a private K-12 independent school serving 430 student. Yager will be the school’s fifth headmaster and succeeds Hugh McIntosh, who is retiring in June.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 