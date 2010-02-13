Brian Yager Named Headmaster at San Antonio School

Cate alumnus and former teacher-administrator will take helm at Keystone School in July

Brian Yager, a Santa Barbara native and former Cate School teacher and administrator, has been named headmaster at Keystone School in San Antonio. He begins his new job July 1.

Yager has been director of The Community School’s upper school in Sun Valley, Idaho, since 2005. Previously, he spent 16 years at Cate, where he also was an alumnus. He earned dual undergraduate degrees with honors from Stanford University in Applied Earth Sciences and Quantitative Economics, attended Columbia University on a Klingenstein fellowship, and earned his master’s in Education from Harvard University.

Yager and his wife, Megan, have three children.

Founded in 1948, Keystone is a private K-12 independent school serving 430 student. Yager will be the school’s fifth headmaster and succeeds Hugh McIntosh, who is retiring in June.

