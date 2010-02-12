Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:28 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara in Need of Massage Therapy Volunteers

Training begins March 2 for the Complementary Therapy Program

By Daniella Elghanayan | February 12, 2010 | 3:27 p.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is seeking licensed massage therapists who would like to offer their services as part of the organization’s Complementary Therapy Program.

Complementary Therapies, such as massage therapy, cranial sacral therapy, Reiki and others, can alleviate suffering and heal the mind — and spirit. These therapies are provided in addition to other treatments Hospice of Santa Barbara’s patients receive.

Volunteer training begins March 2 and is required to become a patient care volunteer.

For more information, contact Dana VanderMey, manager of volunteer services at 805.563.8820 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 