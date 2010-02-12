Hospice of Santa Barbara in Need of Massage Therapy Volunteers

Hospice of Santa Barbara is seeking licensed massage therapists who would like to offer their services as part of the organization’s Complementary Therapy Program.
Complementary Therapies, such as massage therapy, cranial sacral therapy, Reiki and others, can alleviate suffering and heal the mind — and spirit. These therapies are provided in addition to other treatments Hospice of Santa Barbara’s patients receive.
Volunteer training begins March 2 and is required to become a patient care volunteer.
For more information, contact Dana VanderMey, manager of volunteer services at 805.563.8820 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.