Local Band Dark Vital Flames a Finalist in National Contest

The Santa Barbara group now needs your online votes

Santa Barbara band Dark Vital Flames recently entered the No Labels Needed Contest, a national competition for unsigned bands hosted by Metal Insider, an online metal music community, and car manufacturer Scion.

After 15 days of submissions and contestant reviews, Dark Vital Flames made it to the finals and is in the top 20 bands to compete for votes from the public, and from the reviewers through marketability and advertisement initiatives.

The winners will receive a full five-track EP recorded professionally by the producer Machine, plus wardrobe, photography, online presence, merchandise, shows in Boston and more.

To vote, just click here, click on the option “Dark Vital Flames” on the panel to the right and press vote. Each person can vote once per day. Voting ends March 8.

— Sean Murray is a member of Dark Vital Flames.