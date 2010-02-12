Maps.com Names New Business Development Director

He will pursue opportunities for the Santa Barbara company's Custom Mapping Services division

Maps.com of Santa Barbara has announced the appointment of Bennett Moe as its business development director.

Bennett brings more than 23 years of experience to the role, which will focus on business development in the company’s Custom Mapping Services division.

As sales director for GeoNova, Bennett’s responsibilities included managing GeoNova’s business-to-business sales team, spanning traditional and new media markets including publishing, content development and licensing, automated mapping systems, smart phone application development and e-commerce.

“I am excited to be working with Maps.com, a company with a long history of innovation and growth within the mapping industry,” Moe said. “I see this as a great opportunity with a forward-thinking business.”

He will be based out of Maryland, but will work nationally to develop sales both in educational publishing and location-based services — traditional markets for the company. His role also will include exploring opportunities to develop smartphone applications and SMS services for map publishers, to expand their product reach and relevance in the digital era.

“Bennett brings with him a wealth of experience and an established reputation,” Maps.com CEO John Serpa said. “His appointment will add further momentum to the growth of Maps.com through both traditional markets and new opportunities that we are pursuing.”

— Stephanie Jensen is the marketing coordinator for Maps.com.