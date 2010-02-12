Police Log: Suspect Arrested in Extortion Plot

Arrests also are made in a series of home burglaries and a restaurant theft

A sample of arrest cases handled this week by the Santa Barbara Police Department:

At 1 a.m. Monday, police responded to a residence in the 1500 block of West Valerio Street on an extortion investigation.

A couple in their 60s had received a handwritten note in their mailbox demanding $3,000 in cash. In the note, poorly written in Spanish, the suspect claimed membership in a notorious street gang. The note made threats against the couple’s family, specifically mentioning the wife and a grandchild by name. The note said to leave the cash in a specific location at a specific time.

Officers set up a sting operation. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, police contacted a man loitering near the drop zone. He denied any involvement in the extortion plot. Police located his 2001 Ford Ranger parked nearby and found evidence that linked the man to the extortion plot.

Alfredo Alvarado Murillo, 42, was arrested for extortion and criminal threats.

He was a former employee of the victims, and in the past had borrowed money from them. He was recently turned down for another loan because he never repaid the first one. Detectives have not found any evidence that Murillo is a member of any gang.

Anyone who has been the victim of a similar crime is urged to call the police department at 805.897.2350.

At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man living in an upstairs apartment in the 2100 block of De la Vina Street heard the back door to his balcony creaking open. He found a suspect crouched down on the balcony.

The resident tried to grab him, but the suspect leaped over the railing, scampered down to the alley and fled on foot. As an officer checked the scene for fingerprints, he saw a man matching the description of the suspect quickly walk away from a nearby apartment complex. Another officer located the suspect a block away.

Marcos Calzada, 22, provided a fake name and an unlikely explanation for being in the area. An illegal knife was found in his pocket; an iPod, checkbooks and other stolen property were found in his backpack.

Detectives determined Calzada had been taking shelter in an unoccupied apartment in the area. He was linked to burglaries in the 2100 block of De la Vina Street, 200 W. Los Olivos St., and an earlier burglary in the 500 block of Miramonte.

Calzada was booked on three counts of residential burglary, possession of stolen property, illegal lodging, possession of an illegal knife and falsely identifying himself to police.

At 9 p.m. Wednesday, a man entered Petrini’s Restaurant at 14 W. Calle Laureles. He loitered near the register for a few seconds before snatching the tip jar off the counter and running out the door.

Two employees chased him down De la Vina Street to the Ralphs grocery store parking lot at 2840 De la Vina St. The suspect tried to jump inside the passenger door of a waiting black Jeep Cherokee, but the driver started pulling away, possibly alarmed by the presence of the pursuers.

The suspect slipped to the ground, the tip jar shattered and the vehicle sped away. The Petrini’s employees held the suspect down until police arrived.

Logan James Parkinson, 18, was booked for burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. A crack pipe and syringe were found in his pockets. The $20 in tip money was recovered.

— Paul McCaffrey is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.