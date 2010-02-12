SEIU Local 620 Endorses Williams for Assembly

Service Employees International Union Local 620 announced Friday its endorsement of Das Williams for Assembly District 35.

SEIU Local 620 is the largest, fastest-growing union on the Central Coast of California, representing more than 3,700 public employees in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Its leaders cited Williams’ record of protecting local jobs, fighting for fair contracts for workers in the city of Santa Barbara, protecting benefits, working to pass living-wage laws and support for a workers right to unionize as the basis for their endorsement.

“Right now, we need proven leaders with a record of getting results for working families. Das Williams is that kind of leader. He doesn’t just talk about protecting working families, he has done it,” said Bruce Corsaw, interim executive director of SEIU Local 620. “During tough financial times, Das has been a voice of reason and fairness. Das has proven time and again, that he has the experience, record of results and values we need in Sacramento.”

During his tenure on the Santa Barbara City Council, Williams has been one of SEIU Local 620’s strongest allies. He has helped workers win fair wage increases as well as retirement and health benefits. In 2004, he supported the successful effort by hourly city employees to unionize. During recent budget negotiations, Williams worked to ensure that city workers avoided forced layoffs.

“I am proud to have the trust and support of SEIU Local 620. I have worked hard to fight for and deliver for the hardworking men and women of SEIU Local 620,” Williams said. “In Sacramento, I will continue to be an honest partner and champion for working families everywhere.”

— Mick Sherer is the education coordinator for SEIU Local 620.