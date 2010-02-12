Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:29 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 

SEIU Local 620 Endorses Williams for Assembly

Leaders cite the candidate's record of supporting working families in Santa Barbara County

By Mick Sherer | February 12, 2010 | 2:51 p.m.

Service Employees International Union Local 620 announced Friday its endorsement of Das Williams for Assembly District 35.

SEIU Local 620 is the largest, fastest-growing union on the Central Coast of California, representing more than 3,700 public employees in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Its leaders cited Williams’ record of protecting local jobs, fighting for fair contracts for workers in the city of Santa Barbara, protecting benefits, working to pass living-wage laws and support for a workers right to unionize as the basis for their endorsement.

“Right now, we need proven leaders with a record of getting results for working families. Das Williams is that kind of leader. He doesn’t just talk about protecting working families, he has done it,” said Bruce Corsaw, interim executive director of SEIU Local 620. “During tough financial times, Das has been a voice of reason and fairness. Das has proven time and again, that he has the experience, record of results and values we need in Sacramento.”

During his tenure on the Santa Barbara City Council, Williams has been one of SEIU Local 620’s strongest allies. He has helped workers win fair wage increases as well as retirement and health benefits. In 2004, he supported the successful effort by hourly city employees to unionize. During recent budget negotiations, Williams worked to ensure that city workers avoided forced layoffs.

“I am proud to have the trust and support of SEIU Local 620. I have worked hard to fight for and deliver for the hardworking men and women of SEIU Local 620,” Williams said. “In Sacramento, I will continue to be an honest partner and champion for working families everywhere.”

— Mick Sherer is the education coordinator for SEIU Local 620.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 