Deadline Approaching for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Switzerland Trip

May 10-17 tour to combine business, pleasure in benefit for Junior Carpinterian of the Year scholarships

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will be heading to Switzerland in May on a five-star business and pleasure trip. Proceeds from the May 10-17 tour will partially sponsor college scholarships for next year’s Junior Carpinterian of the Year.

The cost of the trip is $2,999 per person for a double, with a $700 single supplement. Deadline for reserving a space is Feb. 25.

The Switzerland venture amenities include staying at the five-star Fairmont Montreux Palace on Lake Geneva; visiting and shopping in quaint villages; wine and cheese tasting; a trip to the Matterhorn; and a Swiss banking presentation.

Click here to download a complete brochure with additional information, or call the chamber at 805.684.5479 x10 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Click here for more information on the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

— Pat Kistler is government relations director of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.