Williams Announces $26,000 Rent Reduction at Santa Barbara District Office

Legislator says his renegotiation has resulted in 40% cut in office expense

By James Joyce III for Assemblyman Das Williams | February 12, 2011 | 7:35 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, has saved taxpayers more than $26,000 a year by renegotiating the terms of the lease for his Santa Barbara district office.

The office — located at 101 W. Anapamu St., Suite A — has been the base for district operations of at least the past three Assembly members dating back to 1996. However, by searching other options for office space, Williams was able to maintain the same office location with a rent reduction of nearly 40 percent less than that paid by Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, whom Williams was elected to succeed in November.

“This move has no direct benefit to save money within my budget, but it still saves the taxpayers money,” Williams said. “It just made sense to look around and see if we could do better.

“I’m very pleased with the way things worked out with this. We were able to stay in the same location in order to maintain consistency for the community while saving more than $2,000 each month on rent.”

More than 150 Santa Barbara area residents gathered at Williams’ district office Saturday for an open house. At the event, Williams shared news of the rent reduction as well as laid out some of the upcoming outreach efforts within the district. He held an open house for his Oxnard district office Feb. 5.

Williams has district offices in both Santa Barbara and Oxnard and is committed to maintaining a larger staff presence within the district than in his Sacramento office, with a focus on constituent service and grassroots organizing.

— James Joyce III is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.

 
