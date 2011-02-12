Gerald Carpenter: State Street Ballet Opens ‘The Jungle Book’ on Sunday

As a part of its Family Concert Series, State Street Ballet will give one performance of the children’s ballet, The Jungle Book, at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido.

Taken from Rudyard Kipling’s immortal children’s story, State Street Ballet’s full-length original production of the ballet is choreographed by artistic director Rodney Gustafson and ballet master Gary McKenzie, on the original score by Czech composer and conductor Milan Svoboda.

“Audiences will love how this story is brought to life, incorporating incredible dance, costumes and music,” Gustafson said.

The ballet follows the adventure of the young boy, Mowgli, lost by his parents and saved from the ferocious tiger Shere Khan by a family of wolves. The wolves raise Mowgli, teaching him difficult life lessons as all parents must do. As Mowgli grows, he learns about the laws of the jungle from a bear named Baloo and a black panther named Bhageera. When Mowgli then encounters humans, he comes to question his own identity. Ultimately, his choice is expressed in the famous sentence, “Now I will go to men.”

Starring in The Jungle Book are Yosuke Yamomoto as Mowgli (Jungle Boy); Lu Wang as Shere Khan (Tiger); Leila Drake as Bagheera (Panther); McKenzie as Baloo (Sloth Bear); Angela Rebelo as Kaa (Python); Sergei Domrachev as Jacala (Monkey King); and Jennifer Rowe as Messua (Young Woman).

Tickets to The Jungle Book are $28 for adults and $18 for children (or students with ID). Click here to purchase tickets online, visit the Lobero box office, 33 E. Canon Perdido, or call 805.963.0761.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .