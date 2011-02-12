Friday, April 27 , 2018, 3:55 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: State Street Ballet Opens ‘The Jungle Book’ on Sunday

Family Concert Series uses dance, costumes and music to bring classic tale to life

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | February 12, 2011 | 6:07 p.m.

As a part of its Family Concert Series, State Street Ballet will give one performance of the children’s ballet, The Jungle Book, at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido.

Taken from Rudyard Kipling’s immortal children’s story, State Street Ballet’s full-length original production of the ballet is choreographed by artistic director Rodney Gustafson and ballet master Gary McKenzie, on the original score by Czech composer and conductor Milan Svoboda.

“Audiences will love how this story is brought to life, incorporating incredible dance, costumes and music,” Gustafson said.

The ballet follows the adventure of the young boy, Mowgli, lost by his parents and saved from the ferocious tiger Shere Khan by a family of wolves. The wolves raise Mowgli, teaching him difficult life lessons as all parents must do. As Mowgli grows, he learns about the laws of the jungle from a bear named Baloo and a black panther named Bhageera. When Mowgli then encounters humans, he comes to question his own identity. Ultimately, his choice is expressed in the famous sentence, “Now I will go to men.”

Starring in The Jungle Book are Yosuke Yamomoto as Mowgli (Jungle Boy); Lu Wang as Shere Khan (Tiger); Leila Drake as Bagheera (Panther); McKenzie as Baloo (Sloth Bear); Angela Rebelo as Kaa (Python); Sergei Domrachev as Jacala (Monkey King); and Jennifer Rowe as Messua (Young Woman).

Tickets to The Jungle Book are $28 for adults and $18 for children (or students with ID). Click here to purchase tickets online, visit the Lobero box office, 33 E. Canon Perdido, or call 805.963.0761.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 