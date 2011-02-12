Santa Monica’s Homeless Response Drawing a Look from Santa Barbara

Some local leaders see positive progress in another seaside city's data-driven approach, alternative to housing-first model

Sharon Byrne tells a story that perfectly illustrates her thoughts on homelessness.

She and Alan Bleecker, both leaders in the Milpas Community Association, an organization dedicated to improving life and business along Santa Barbara’s Milpas Street corridor, were talking in the Trader Joe’s parking lot when they were approached by a man and a woman. The man said that he and his wife were trying to reach family in Oakland. The pair was hungry and there was no room at local shelters, so Bleecker and Byrne went and got them some McDonald’s gift cards.

The exchange got them thinking about how Santa Barbara deals with homelessness.

“We don’t have any data about who’s here and why,” Byrne said.

As the community struggles with homelessness in a region with scarce and expensive housing, many advocates have argued that moving the homeless into “housing first” can help with other problems like substance abuse and mental illness.

“I don’t think every answer requires housing first,” Byrne said.

For mentally ill substance abusers who are chronically homeless, that approach may be the right one, she said. But she said she thinks that the housing-first concept has been expanded to mean “housing for everybody, and I’m not sure that’s right.”

Byrne says the couple from Oakland is an ideal example.

“I don’t think he and his wife wanted to be on our streets,” she recalled in an interview with Noozhawk. “They wanted to go back to a normal life. The right answer for them might have been ‘can I help pay for you to get back to Oakland if you’ve got family there?’”

Community leaders like Byrne worry about the effectiveness of Santa Barbara’s system, and those who try to take advantage of it. That’s why she’s organizing a trip, tentatively scheduled for March, that will take several City Council members to examine a city that has had positive results for local homeless: Santa Monica.

“There’s this idea that you can’t possibly look to another jurisdiction for solutions,” Byrne said. “We have big urban problems and there are other cities that have tackled big urban problems. Why not go look at what they did and find out what’s working?”

Although the two coastal cities have some obvious differences, many similarities exists. Santa Monica has a population of 85,000, and has a large tourist industry centered around its seaside locale. Santa Monica was also finding itself with a large portion of Los Angeles County’s homeless population.

Santa Monica has an entire city department working to move people into housing from the streets, whether the homes be in Santa Monica or elsewhere with family or friends. And it has seen incredible results. In the most recent homeless census conducted last year, 742 people were counted on the streets and in shelters — a 25 percent reduction since the last count was taken in 2007.

One of the key differences with Santa Barbara is Santa Monica’s large database on its homeless population, updated by police officers, firefighters, outreach workers and social services staff. Santa Monica keeps extensive data on each person. When the city refers a homeless person to a nonprofit service provider, results are expected within 60 days.

“(The city) wants to know, because they’re giving you money, so they want to know that they’re getting something for that money,” Byrne said.

The Common Ground Santa Barbara organization will be undertaking its own data count in February, but the type of data its volunteers will be gathering has been “crucial” to Santa Monica’s success.

Setareh Yavari, a Santa Monica human services administrator, told Noozhawk that the city’s database informs her division’s reports to the city council.

“Data is very powerful and we use it to establish benchmarks and look for trends,” she said.

Byrne says Santa Barbara’s philosophy has been to give a little help to everyone, hoping that will solve homelessness.

“It lives on a hope,” she said of the philosophy. “If I give you a meal, if I give you some shelter, maybe you’ll get inspired to get off the street.”

But in Santa Monica, she said, “if you accept a free meal, you’re on a 60-day clock to connect with a case worker who’s then on a 60-day clock to get you off the street.”

An interesting conversation arose several weeks ago during a Santa Barbara council meeting about whether “locals” should have priority when being considered for scant housing, or whether everyone should have a chance at housing.

“Our system assumes everyone is Santa Barbara-based, and discourages you from having any further insight,” Byrne said. “Broad-brush tactics, like feed them all and house them all, might not be the answer.”

The Santa Monica system places priority for housing with long-term residents, meaning they’ve lived in Santa Monica for two years or more.

“If you just got here a month ago from Tennessee, you’re not a priority,” Byrne said.

Another initiative that Santa Monica offers is called Project Homecoming, which helps reunite the homeless with any family members or friends they may have and could live with. The city helps arrange the person’s travel and, over the course of three years, has relocated 491 people at an average cost of $174 each. Of that number, 68 percent remained in housing after four months.

But the success Santa Monica has seen comes at a price. The city spends roughly $2.7 million in general-fund dollars annually for homeless initiatives in its Human Services Division. By comparison, Santa Barbara spends $537,948 a year for its services, not including the salary of restorative police Officer Keld Hove and the Safe Parking Initiative.

Although Santa Monica has always funded homeless services, in 2005 it expanded to a four-member staff from one employee. The city also has a six-member police unit that does nothing but work with the homeless.

“We always have done quite a bit for a city of our size,” Yavari said. “It was about making sure that we stepped back and looked at how effective the work was.”

Yavari said that each city must decide what will work for it.

“We’re very fortunate in that we do have programs and initiatives that allow us to work across departments,” she said. “As a community, you need to decide what’s right for you.”

