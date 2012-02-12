Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:31 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

High Winds Expected to Hit Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Monday, with 40% Chance of Showers

National Weather Service issues gale watch for Santa Barbara Channel

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | February 12, 2012 | 7:27 p.m.

A series of storms will bring the threat of rain to Santa Barbara County this week, but the chance of showers appears fleeting — at least on the South Coast. High winds are likely to cause more of a disruption.

The National Weather Service said the latest Pacific storm is forecast to arrive on the Central Coast early Monday. Most of the rain is expected to fall north of Point Conception, but there’s a 40 percent chance of showers before midmorning Monday along the South Coast.

The weather service warned that the storm will be accompanied by strong northwest winds Monday, with a gale watch in effect for coastal zones through Tuesday. Officials said the watch could be upgraded to a gale warning late Sunday, with wind gusts to 40 knots possible in the Santa Barbara Channel.

Onshore, winds between 15 and 20 mph are forecast Monday with gusts as high as 30 mph possible.

By midday Monday, the storm should clear out, leaving behind partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 60s. Breezy conditions, and gusts up to 25 mph, are expected to hang around through Tuesday night.

A slight chance of showers will return to the area Wednesday and again Sunday, but the forecast for the rest of the week includes mostly clear skies and daytime temperatures in the mid-60s.

