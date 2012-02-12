Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:27 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Gets a Move On as Patients, Staff Wheel to New Wing

Two years in the planning, massive transition to new hospital is bookmarked by births and christened with a surgery in a new operating room

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 12, 2012 | 10:42 p.m.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital staff spent Sunday moving 102 patients to its new hospital, a meticulously timed process that administrators had spent two years planning.

The new hospital took a decade to design, build and fund, with the help of a $111 million community capital campaign.

Click here for more photos on Noozhawk's Pinterest page.
Click here for more photos on Noozhawk’s Pinterest page.

To prepare 2,000 employees for the transition, hospital administrators spent 13,000 hours in training for both the move itself and getting staff members comfortable operating the new equipment. In addition to patient care rooms, the new hospital has new operating rooms, labs and other specialty areas.

The preparations went so far as to hold two “days in the life” to run each new department as if staff members were taking care of patients, Cottage Health System chief operating officer Steve Fellows said.

The move was pretty straightforward; the real work is making sure the hospital’s staff is confident using the new equipment, he added.

The move went smoothly, starting at 7 a.m. Sunday and ending just before noon. By 12:15 p.m., the new hospital had its first surgery: A 7-month-old baby underwent an emergency procedure performed by Dr. Tamir Keshen, a pediatric surgeon, in a brand-new operating room.

Timing was essential during the move, especially with critical-care patients, and each patient was moved in his or her bed accompanied by a team of a nurse, a transporter and a specialist, if necessary. Organizers had the timing down to the minute, with each staff member pinned with a radio and in constant communication with colleagues a hallway or a wing away. Critical-care patients were moved room-to-room within two or three minutes and there was a 9.5-minute average transport time for other patients, said Nathan Sigler, the hospital’s director of transition planning.

Some patients were on ventilators or drips and needed constant monitoring, so physicians were stationed at each end of the move to conduct evaluations and ensure patients remained stable. The labor and delivery unit, post-delivery unit, and medical and surgical intensive-care unit patients were moved Sunday to the new patient rooms, Fellows said.

Security was stationed throughout the patient moving route, with officers directing traffic to the elevators between beds, equipment and supplies being wheeled to the new hospital.

Expectant and new mothers were moved early Sunday, and it wasn’t long before the new hospital’s first baby was born. At 7:48 a.m. Sunday, proud parents Maria and Agustin Cortes Arroyo of Santa Barbara welcomed their son, Agustin, at 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Agustin’s dad and big sister, Diana, were visiting with the newest addition to their family late Sunday morning.

Just down the hall were Quy and Jay Neel and their son, Jake, who was born at 5:33 p.m. Saturday, making him the last birth in the original hospital’s maternity ward. Jake is the Santa Barbara couple’s first child and Neel said he would be spending the night on the pull-out couch that is a feature of every new patient room.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is not finished with its construction. To comply with a 1994 state law requiring acute-care hospitals to be retrofitted or rebuilt to withstand — and function after — a magnitude-6 earthquake, the hospital embarked on a seven-phase process in 2005. The newest facility’s completion is only phase four in a project that is not expected to be completed until 2017.

Among the next improvements is a computerized pharmacy that will make its debut in March, Fellows said.

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is undergoing a similar overhaul to meet the law’s requirements.

The Santa Barbara hospital’s new helipad is already operational and, while expected to be used twice a week, fielded five helicopters in a four-hour window Feb. 7. The number of landings was unusual, Cottage Health System spokeswoman Janet O’Neill said. Three helicopters had incoming patients and two were picking up patients to fly to Los Angeles. When one arrived to find an occupied helipad, it had to circle the neighborhood.

There will be a community meeting on the subject at 6 p.m. Monday in the Burtness Auditorium at the hospital, 400 W. Pueblo St.

Click here for more photos on Noozhawk’s Pinterest page.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 