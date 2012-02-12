State Street Ballet Offering Group Discounts for ‘The Secret Garden’ Shows
World premiere performances at The Granada will be held Feb. 25 and Feb. 26
By Gloria Regan for State Street Ballet | February 12, 2012 | 11:02 p.m.
State Street Ballet is offering a special group sales price for its upcoming world premiere performance of The Secret Garden.
The performance, based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, will have two shows: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at The Granada, 1214 State St.
Group tickets for the shows are offered at $20 for adults and $18 for youth 12 and under. For more information, contact community liaison Gloria Regan at 805.563.3262 x105 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
Click here to purchase tickets online, or call 805.899.2222.
— Gloria Regan is the community liaison for State Street Ballet.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.