‘Art Is Life’ Art Sale & Auction to Benefit VADA at Santa Barbara High

An “Art Is Life” Art Sale & Auction hosted by Friends of VADA is under way to benefit the Visual Arts & Design Academy (VADA) at Santa Barbara High School.

Artwork will be on view and available to purchase through Feb. 25. A public reception and live auction, free and open to the public, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

All auction proceeds will benefit VADA at Santa Barbara High School. VADA is a unique “school-within-a-school” that integrates rigorous academic coursework with project-based, career-focused art and design instruction in a supportive and creative environment.

The Friends of VADA is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization created to support VADA both financially and with in-kind volunteer help.

Come support the Visual Arts and Design Academy at the “Art Is Life” Art Sale & Auction hosted by the Friends of VADA at the Cabrillo Pavillion Arts Center. More than 50 works of art in a wide variety of mediums will be available for sale, including watercolor and oil paintings, artist’s prints and photography by renowned and beloved local artists including Lloyd Dallett, Marge Dunlap, Rick Garcia, Ray Hunter, Brad Nack, Ralph Waterhouse and many others.

All featured artworks will be on view and many will be available for purchase January 29th-February 25th; a select number of artworks will be auctioned during the public reception on Feb. 19.

For more information, email Mina Welch at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Liz Dewell is a publicist representing VADA at Santa Barbara High School.