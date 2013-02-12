Bishop High Gearing Up for Beach-Themed Gala Dinner & Auction

Bishop Garcia Diego High School is gearing up for another fabulous Gala Dinner & Auction to be held on campus Saturday, March 2.

This year’s Gala Dinner & Auction is an East Coast beach-themed event aptly titled “The Beach.”

It will begin with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and the silent auction at 5 p.m., moving on to the live auction at 7:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the Adopt-a-Student paddle raise.

You won’t want to miss the after-party featuring live music by local band King Bee. Enjoy dancing, dessert and an open bar beginning at 9:30 p.m.

This event is Bishop’s largest fundraiser of the year and brings in monies vital to the Adopt-a-Student program, which provides tuition assistance to student families in need.

— Stacey Carr is the director of special events and student activities at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.