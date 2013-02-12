Channel Islands YMCA Launches Annual Community Support Campaign

Every day, YMCAs across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties serve as a gathering place for the community. Kids pour in after school to play and do homework. Seniors connect with one another through exercise classes and group activities. Families learn how to eat healthy and grow together. To ensure that the Y can continue to provide Santa Barbara and Ventura county residents with life enhancing services, the Channel Islands YMCA has launched its annual community support campaign.

As a leading nonprofit for strengthening community, financial gifts to the Y will help advance programming and services that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. More importantly, the Y uses your gift to make a meaningful, enduring impact right in your own neighborhood.

“Through our community support campaign, we want to educate people that we are more than a place to go to exercise or swim, but an organization that does vital work thanks to the support of the community,” said Sal Cisneros, president and CEO of the Channel Islands YMCA. “The Y contributes to improving the quality of life in our neighborhoods through a variety of ways that benefit all of us who live and work in the communities of Santa Barbara and Ventrua County.”

Last year, more than $1.3 million in financial support made it possible for kids to have a safe place to learn and build confidence after school; for families to reconnect and grow together; and people of all ages, incomes and background learn, grow and thrive.

This year, the Channel Islands YMCA hopes to raise $860,900. Funds raised will make sure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

“At the Y, no child, family or adult is turned away. We recognize that for communities to succeed, everyone must be given the opportunity to be healthy, confident, connected and secure,” said Dan Powell, vice president of financial development at the Channel Islands YMCA.

To learn more about how you can support the Y’s cause, please contact Powell at 805.569.1103 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here for more information.

— Dan Powell is the vice president of financial development for the Channel Islands YMCA.