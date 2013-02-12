Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 9:43 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Help a Heart on Valentine’s Day with Free ‘Hands-Only’ CPR Training

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | February 12, 2013 | 2:06 p.m.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day! As a part of Hands Helping Hearts, a collaborative outreach between Santa Barbara County EMS Agency and local fire departments and ambulance agencies, several opportunities for free “hands only” CPR training for members of the community will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at various locations throughout the county.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death nationally and locally, with an estimated 630,000 deaths per year in the United States and more than 700 deaths per year in Santa Barbara County.

Approximately 200 cardiac arrest victims are being treated locally each year by the emergency medical services system. The prompt delivery of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) more than doubles a cardiac arrest victim’s change of survival by helping maintain vital blood flow to the heart and brain. By increasing the number of adults trained in “Hands Only” CPR in our community, we can increase the survival rate of cardiac victims. Please join us in saving lives!

Local emergency medical services agencies are joining to offer free “hands only” CPR training for adults. Partner agencies include American Medical Response, all regional and city fire departments, Sheriff’s Search & Rescue, Medical Reserve Corps and hospitals. Each agency will staff one or more locations in the community where the public can go to receive a less than five-minute training session on Thursday. It may save a life in the future!

A listing of emergency medical service agencies and their free training locations are listed below:

» American Medical Response — Santa Maria Town Center Mall and Albertsons Grocery Store in Orcutt

» Carpinteria/Summerland Fire Department — Albertsons in Carpinteria

» Guadalupe Fire Department — Downtown Guadalupe

» Lompoc City fire Department — Vons Shopping Center- Lompoc

» Montecito Fire Department — South Village Montecito (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

» Santa Barbara City Fire Department — Paseo Nuevo Mall in Santa Barbara

» Santa Maria City Fire Department — Santa Maria Town Center Mall Courtyard

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 