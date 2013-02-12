Carl Snyder Lecture at UCSB to Examine Immigration and the American Economy

George Borjas, a faculty member at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, will give the 55th Annual Carl Snyder Memorial Lecture at UC Santa Barbara on Thursday, Feb. 21.

He will speak on “The Consequences of Immigration: Economic Winners and Losers.”

His talk will begin at 6 p.m. in the University Center Corwin Pavilion at UCSB. It is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are recommended. They may be made by calling the UCSB Department of Economics at 805.893.3569, or by visiting the department’s website by clicking here.

In his talk, Borjas will discuss the impact of immigration on the American economy. As he engages the immigration policy debate, he will reflect on how economic findings can help inform future reform efforts.

The Carl Snyder Memorial Lecture is named for the noted economic authority and author who died in 1946. Established in 1960 with a bequest from the estate of Snyder’s wife, Madeleine Raisch, the memorial is used to bring outstanding lecturers in the field of economics to UCSB.

Borjas is the Robert W. Scrivner Professor of Economics and Social Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, and a recipient of the 2011 IZA Prize in Labor Economics. He has written extensively on labor market issues, and his research on the economic impact of immigration is widely perceived as playing a central role in the debate over immigration policy in the United States and abroad.

The recipient of numerous honors and awards, Borjas is a fellow of the Econometric Society and of the Society of Labor Economists. In addition, he has served on the Council of Economic Advisors for the Governor of California and on the National Academy of Sciences Panel on the Demographic and Economic Impact of Immigration.