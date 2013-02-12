Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 9:27 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Amgen Releases Tour Route; Santa Barbara to Host Leg of Cycling Road Race

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 12, 2013 | 8:38 p.m.

Competitors will start and finish a leg of the 2013 Amgen Tour of California road cycling race in Santa Barbara, which last occurred during the event’s inaugural year in 2006.

Officials for the race announced on Tuesday the exact route and times for the race, featuring 12 host cities.

The race, which will take professional cyclists on a 750-mile trek across California on May 12-19, will stop midway in Santa Barbara for the first time since 2008. Officials announced the host cities last November.

The route will run south to north this year — the first time in its eight-year history — and in stages, beginning in Escondido, according to Amgen’s website.

With this week’s announcement, locals could see participating Olympic medalists, world champions and Tour de France competitors traveling through the Santa Barbara area May 15-16.

Santa Barbara and Santa Clarita are the only two host cities to boast both a start and finish.

The city will be included in Stage 4, when cyclists will travel 84.7 miles from Santa Clarita to Santa Barbara and sprint to a finish on Cabrillo Boulevard in front of Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort on May 15.

Stage 5 will begin the following day at 11 a.m. in the same location along the beach.

Racers will start the 116.4-mile trek by heading west on Cabrillo in a parade-like formation before reaching Shoreline Drive, traveling on Cliff Drive, Las Positas Road, Modoc Road, Hollister Avenue and Highway 154, according to directions provided by the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission.

The stage will pass through Los Olivos, Orcutt, Guadalupe and Arroyo Grande and end in Avila Beach.

“Cabrillo Boulevard is the perfect backdrop for an exciting finish and start for both riders and spectators,” Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider said Tuesday in a prepared statement. “I am delighted to see that the race will be showcasing our majestic coastline.”

According to the Conference & Visitors Bureau, Santa Barbara will also be host to the “Breakaway Mile” on May 15, a celebratory one-mile walk across the finish line of the tour that’s part of Amgen’s “Breakaway from Cancer” national initiative.

“With the race coming to town, we will see a direct economic impact in the number of rooms for both participants and spectators, as well as long-term PR exposure worldwide,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, CEO of the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission.

Click here for full route information.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 