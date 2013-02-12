Santa Barbara County Students to Compete in Spelling Bee

Scores of students from throughout Santa Barbara County will mind their Ps and Qs when they compete in the annual county spelling bee on Feb. 27 in the auditorium of the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road.

The elementary contest for students in grades 4 to 6 will begin at 9 a.m. The junior high contest for students in grades 7 to 9 will begin at 1:30 p.m.

This is a written test, and the first- and second-place winners will be eligible to compete in the state competitions.

The San Joaquin County Office of Education will host the state elementary bee on April 20 in Stockton, and the Marin County Office of Education will host the junior high bee on May 11 in San Rafael.

The competition is open to public and private schools throughout Santa Barbara County.

For more information, call Rose Koller at 805.964.4710 x5222.

— Wendy Shelton for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.