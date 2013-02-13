Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 9:18 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Superintendent Opens School Board Meeting with Moment of Silence

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 13, 2013 | 3:12 a.m.

Before the Santa Barbara school board got to its regular business Tuesday night, Superintendent Dave Cash asked for a moment of silence for the current and former students who have died in the last few weeks.

He said the Santa Barbara Unified School District family has had many dark days recently.

Simon Chavez, a former Santa Barbara High School baseball coach and student, was struck and killed on Highway 101 on Jan. 15 in what authorities say was a hit-and-run accident. Chavez was 22.

The man accused of the hit-and-run, 78-year-old Lau van Huynh of Murrieta, was ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing Monday.

Witnesses reported that Chavez had been staggering in traffic before he was struck, but didn’t say whether he seemed to be under the influence, according to hearing testimony. His toxicology results have not been released by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office.

The Cleveland Elementary School community is still mourning the loss of sixth-grader Celine de la Mora, 11, who died unexpectedly Jan. 24. She was a “talented, charming sixth-grader” who “showed tremendous promise,” Cash said.

The family has asked for privacy, and the cause of death has not been released. There were speculations that the young girl had the flu, but the cause was not an infectious disease, district spokeswoman Barbara Keyani told Noozhawk two weeks ago.

The district was hit hard again with the news that two former students had been killed, reportedly by their father, as they slept in their home in Calavaras County.

Former airline captain Philip Marshall, 54, fatally shot his son Alex, 17, and daughter Macaila, 14, while they were sleeping on the living room coach on Jan. 31, according to authorities. Marshall then turned the gun on himself.

The Marshalls used to live in the Santa Barbara area. Macaila attended La Colina Junior High in 2010-11, and Alex attended San Marcos High School, according to Keyani. Cash said both children are remembered by staff members and students.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 