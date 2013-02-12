Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 9:36 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Williams Introduces Pesticide Regulation Bill

By Josh Molina for Assemblyman Das Williams | February 12, 2013 | 5:51 p.m.

California Assemblyman Das Williams on Tuesday introduced Assembly Bill 304, which would create an enforceable timeline for the Department of Pesticide Regulation to adopt mitigation measures for pesticides identified as toxic air contaminants (TACs).

Air fumigants are some of the most dangerous pesticides on the market. They are applied in large quantities, vaporize easily, drift away from where they are applied, and expose nearby workers and other community members to harm.

The proposed legislation would require the DPR to mitigate these air toxins, which are of greatest potential concern to our communities within two years of the department determining that additional mitigation measures are necessary in order to properly protect public health.

“The time to act is now,” Williams said. “These toxic pesticides can cause irreparable health problems for farmers and the public at large. Sprayed pesticides don’t stay in one place. Reducing the impact of these pesticides is our duty and responsibility to protect the people of California.”

There are hundreds of registered pesticides in California. The DPR has completed the review process for only eight of them in the past 25 years. An additional 35 pesticides were automatically listed as TAC pesticides because of their status on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s list of Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs or HAPTACs). However, being federally listed does not ensure that additional mitigation measures will be implemented.

Imposing a timeline for action would give farmers timely information to help protect our communities. This law could do a tremendous amount to reduce pesticide air pollution.

— Josh Molina is a communications specialist for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 