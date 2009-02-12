Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 7:24 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Raises, Then Lowers Height Limitation Visibility

The City Council and Planning Commission put off a decision on whether to place a more flexible height measure on the November ballot.

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 12, 2009 | 3:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council and Planning Commission tackled the city’s building-height ordinance during a work session Thursday, and discussed putting an amendment on November’s ballot that would compete with a citizen-led initiative that began last year.

More than 11,000 signatures were gathered in support of the Save El Pueblo Viejo initiative, which would restrict height limits to 40 feet in downtown areas and 45 feet elsewhere in the city. Currently, buildings are allowed to reach 60 feet in commercial zones. City officials Thursday weighed whether to put an alternative charter amendment on the ballot, which would allow projects to be considered case-by-case, allowing building heights to range from 45 to 60 feet, for community priority, affordable housing and rental projects.

The SEPV initiative, and the proposed charter amendment, both have mixed reviews at the city. The Architectural Review Board did not support the SEPV initiative, saying that having a uniform roof height would lead to a more “homogenized city.” The Historic Landmarks Commission, however, did approve. On Thursday, the council and planning commission were divided on the issue.

The issue becomes even murkier because Santa Barbara is in the middle of updating and consolidating its General Plan, which has been ongoing since 2005. In spite of budget uncertainties, John Ledbetter, the city’s principal planner, said he felt optimistic that the adoption goal of spring of 2010 could be met. But a November ballot will force the issue of height limits earlier.

“The process has taken too damn long,” said Commissioner John Jostes, a sentiment that drew the agreement of other officials.

Nearly all of the session’s public speakers encouraged the officials to put the charter amendment on the ballot.

“The era of two-story Santa Barbara is over,” said housing advocate Mickey Flacks, who said the initiative proposed by SEPV opposed sustainability.

Others agreed.

“We have an obligation for stewardship,” said Detlev Peikert, principal of Peikert Group Architects. Peikert said the SEPV initiative would encourage sprawl.

The issue was more divided between council members and commissioners, several of whom signed off on the SEPV initiative.

“The big buildings are changing the character of the city,” Commissioner Harwood White said.

A founding member of Save El Pueblo Viejo, White said he stands by the voters’ initiative. He said multifamily zoning has been “trashed” and that it should remain modest in size, emphasizing rentals, “not mansionized condos.”

Commissioner Bruce Bartlett emphasized a need to see the bigger picture.

“We’re raising our salaries and lowering building heights,” he said. “I think our focus should be on different things.”

Councilman Das Williams said he was “dismayed with how political this process has become. I work in other communities, and the bad rap for Santa Barbara is that we allow aesthetics to trump other ethical considerations.”

Mayor Marty Blum said that she didn’t want to put an alternative to the SEPV initiative on the ballot. “I think growth in Santa Barbara should be small,” she said. “It always has been.”

The alternative charter amendment item will go before the ordinance committee on March 3 andthe City Council will take it up later next month.

Write to [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 