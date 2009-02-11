Girls Inc. to Host Women’s Conference VIP Reception

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara will be hosting the 2009 Women’s Conference VIP Reception on Saturday, March 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Girls Inc. Goleta Valley Center, 4973 Hollister Ave.

The 2009 Women’s Conference, held in collaboration with the National Association of Women Business Owners, SCORE, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, Future Women CEO’s, Women’s Economic Ventures, GOLD and the Women’s Foundation of California, celebrates International Women’s Day (officially Sunday, March 8) as declared by the United Nations in 1997.

Tickets for the VIP reception are $50. To reserve for this special evening, click here or call Beth Cleary at 805.963.4757, ext. 10.

VIP reception keynote speaker Troy Byer — author, actress, film director, and motivational speaker — will speak of the importance and power of “Creating YOUR Future.” Troy’s personal experiences, education and love of helping others has allowed her to touch the lives of so many and this is another opportunity for her to continue helping people live lives they love. Troy believes once a person has reached self love, inner strength, and understanding, they will return those amazing qualities back to their communities.

Click here for more information about Troy Byer.

Beth Cleary is the community relations and administration coordinator for Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara.