Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 7:23 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Fire Chief to Retire

A key player in battling the Zaca, Gap and Tea fires, Chief Ron Prince will retire May 1.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 12, 2009 | 8:31 p.m.

Santa Barbara city Fire Chief Ron Prince announced Thursday that he will retire from the department, effective May 1.

Ron Prince
Ron Prince
“It has been a distinct honor to serve as the city of Santa Barbara fire chief and to be affiliated with such an outstanding organization,” he said. “I’m proud of my staff and the excellent programs and services we’ve planned for Santa Barbara residents. I’m looking forward to spending more time with family and friends for now.”

Prince started with the Santa Barbara Fire Department in 2006, after serving 12 years as fire chief for the city of Santa Cruz, and nine years as fire chief for the city of Prescott, Ariz.

In his tenure in Santa Barbara, Prince supervised the operations of his department through the Zaca, Gap and Tea fires. He also led the development of a Wildland Fire Benefit Assessment District that focuses on brush clearing, defensible space programs and safety inspections for residents. He has also worked closely with area homeowners’ associations and the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance on many projects and programs.

In the three years that Prince has headed up the department, he improved operations by concentrating on training, which in turn improved service call response times and decreased the injury rates among personnel. He also helped push the design and renovation of the Carrillo Street headquarters to comply with seismic retrofitting standards.

“In a short time, Ron Prince has helped our fire department become more proactive in preventing fires and raised awareness of emergency preparedness in the community,” said City Administrator Jim Armstrong, who is considering recruitment options to find Prince’s replacement.

“With 24 years of experience managing fire departments, he brought valuable insight to our fire department, the city’s executive management team and to our community.”

Write to [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 