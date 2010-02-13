Cogi Honored as SBTIA High-Tech Company of the Year

Cogi, a Santa Barbara-based technology company, was awarded the Santa Barbara Technology & Industry Association’s High-Technology Sector Company of the Year award during SBTIA’s recent annual membership dinner.

Cogi is an audio recording and transcription service that lets busy consumers and professionals forget about note-taking and become more active in their conversations. The service provides accurate, timely and secure audio recordings and text transcripts of conversations, conducted on the phone or in person.

Cogi just launched an iPhone app that allows users to turn their iPhones into a powerful business tool — one that allows people to capture important conversations and share key parts of any conversation with others.

In accepting the award, Cogi CEO Mark Cromack talked about Cogi’s value in everyday business life.

“Every day most of us spend a great deal of time on the phone or in meetings, often times unable to stay completely focused because we’re trying to write down what was said,” he said. “How can we stay focused on listening when we’re writing something down? Cogi is able, through its technology, to capture the notes from your spoken conversations and turn those notes into action.”

Cogi previously won “Best in Show” at Twiistup 5, where the company was recognized as the top technology startup company to watch in Southern California.

— Palmer Jackson is chief operating officer of Cogi.