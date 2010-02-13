Construction Fire Extinguished at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Waterproofing, welding operations were in use in building site area where fire began

Firefighters converged on a construction site fire at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital early Saturday but workers used fire extinguishers to douse the blaze.

At 8:46 a.m., 9-1-1 operators received multiple calls reporting flames and heavy smoke in the area of the hospital construction site on the Junipero Street side of the medical complex, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department said in a statement.

Fire Battalion 730; Engines 3, 4 and 5; and Truck 1 were dispatched to the scene. The construction crew used fire extinguishers and hoses to extinguish the fire, and firefighters then ventilated the building while checking for any flame extensions in the walls.

Authorities said a waterproofing application operation and a welding operation were both under way in the area where the fire started. Initial fire damage was limited to pipe and pipe installation in the welding area, officials said.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Fire officials used the occasion to issue a reminder that a portable fire extinguisher is required to be on hand while working with any kind of equipment with fire potential.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.