Tickets Still Available for Saturday’s Carpinteria Community Talent Show

The Carpinteria Rotary Charitable Foundation will present its second annual 2011 Community Talent Show from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Carpinteria, 4849 Foothill Road.

Tickets will be sold at the door, $25 for each adult and $10 for each child age 12 and under. The show is usually a sellout, so attendees not holding a pre-sold ticket, are urged to arrive early. The doors will open at 6 p.m.

The show features 24 live acts representing a wide variety of talent, performed by locals, ages 9 through 90. For the second year, KEYT’s John Palminteri will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Intermission features refreshments offered by Rotary Club members and Interact students, which is Carpinteria High School’s Rotarian organization.

Proceeds from the talent show fund various youth programs and projects throughout the Carpinteria Valley, year-round.

Click here for more information or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.