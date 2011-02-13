Cooler Temperatures, Chance of Rain Expected on South Coast

Wednesday may be wet but showers likely to linger from Pacific storm

A new Pacific storm will mean cooler temperatures and a chance of showers and rain this week along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

The National Weather Service is forecasting mostly cloudy conditions through next weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the 40s.

According to the weather service, there’s a 20 percent chance of showers Monday night and Tuesday, with a 70 percent chance of rain Wednesday. The storm will taper off early Thursday but a chance of showers will remain through Saturday night.

Sunday should see the return of sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.