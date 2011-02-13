Fun and Fit: Love Exercise, But Work Is a Pain

Dear Fun and Fit: Yep, I am a workaholic and a busy mom of three, but I still try to get my exercise. I try to get a bike ride and a couple of kettle bell workouts a week. Additionally, I have a workout bench with an incline on which I like to do crunches.

My problem comes with the endless hours I spend at the desk. I have a recurring pain in my right shoulder blade, on my mousing side, and it affects my shoulder’s range of motion. It usually flares up after I have been working extra hard. I would like some exercises and stretches I could do throughout the day. At my husband’s work, they call them fitness breaks and they are designed to prevent Repetitive Stress Injuries (RSIs). I’m sure almost all of us desk jockeys could use some pointers about this. Thanks!

Kami of Houston, Texas

Alexandra: Why are you working extra hard? That’s just wrong. You should go work with your husband since his company gives wife-smooching fitness breaks. But let’s just imagine for a second that you like your job and have no plans to change your good-girl of fitness ways. That’s a flare-up of another color.

» 1. Check your chair height. If it’s too low, you are over-contracting in the upper traps (shoulder/neck area).

» 2. Do some stretches that lengthen and release the upper torso area.

» 3. Posture, posture and, oh, posture. Go back and read this so that I don’t have to repeat repeat myself.

» 4. Many people like to roll the shoulders forward. Why? I don’t understand that. Most desk jockeys are already overstretched in the back and overtight in the front (chest/shoulders). Why do more? So, a mini-desk fitness minute is to roll your shoulders back and down. Don’t roll forward.

» 5. Lastly, find out if your company has an ergonomic professional on staff. If so, that person can assess your work area to make it more physically functional and supportive.

Kymberly: Let’s also address the “endless hours you spend at a desk,” you “desk jockey” you. Look for opportunities to stand up more and sit less. When you talk on the phone, stand or walk about your work area. At least once an hour get up and out of the sitting position. Walk to the farthest bathroom, get supplies one at a time, forgo calling a colleague and go see that person in person. Oooh, I like the alliteration of that last sentence, which rolled so trippingly off the mouse. Gotta go stand up now or risk turning mousy.

In short, interrupt your desk jockey pattern. RSI is Really Sucky Inactivity, so actively check that you’re not in the same position for minutes on end. One great hour of exercise cannot overcome eight hours of a locked-in sitting position. But if that ergonomic professional advises a hot tub, spa and barcalounger for your office, go for it!

With three kids you deserve some down time. Yeah, down at the gym!

Readers: What are your favorite workplace exercises or stretches? What is your favorite work?

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .