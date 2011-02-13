Paul Burri: Greater Efficiency, More Profit, Fewer Employees

I recently had an interesting conversation with a business friend of mine. He happily informed me that 2010 was his most profitable year ever. That’s particularly interesting given that his gross sales were down by about 10 percent compared with 2009.

So how did his company have greater profits on lower sales? He attributes the apparent inconsistency to the fact that he operated the company much “leaner and meaner” than last year. He has cut staff slightly, demanded greater efficiency from his employees, made everyone much more conscious of wasted time and material, reduced overtime hours, cut frivolous spending and, in general, has kept a watchful eye over his entire operation.

That is exactly what I suggested in an earlier column about what a small business should do to survive in this down economy. I suggested that when the economy is booming there is a tendency to overlook the “small things” that can eat you alive when things get tight. When the phone is ringing “off the hook” and sales are great, it is just human nature to overlook the fact that the electric bill went up 6 percent last month or that employee efficiency has dropped a little.

And while this is good news for my friend and his business, I think it portends a new business climate in the next several years as we slowly recover from this recession.

I seriously doubt that my friend will add any new faces to his payroll next year now that he has learned to expect — and to get — much more efficiency from his employees. I also predict that when it comes to ordering any new, expensive equipment, he will probably take longer to decide or else he will opt to get by for another several months before he does so.

If this is an indication of the overall business mentality of the United States, it doesn’t bode well for those people who remain unemployed. Unless they get themselves retrained into new technologies or are willing to work for lower wages and longer hours, and become more efficient and more responsive to management and to customers, they will become a generation of the unemployed and the unemployable. That’s one main reason uplifting the U.S. educational system is so important.

But the bright side of it is that perhaps we are getting back to the competitive spirit that made us great in the first place.

That was back when it was OK to be competitive, to work hard, to work long hours and not to expect lucrative wages for mediocre work or mediocre service. Back when we didn’t expect to work from 12 to 1 with an hour off for lunch. Back when we didn’t expect to be awarded Employee of the Month after three days on the job. Back when we cared about the welfare of the company for whom we worked. Back when we knew it was important for the company to make a profit. Back when the customer was the reason we were employed rather than an annoyance who kept us from whatever it was that we were doing that we thought was so important.

Or so it seems to me.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not represent the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .