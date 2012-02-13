Capps Responds to President Obama’s Proposed Budget for 2013

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement Monday after President Barack Obama unveiled his proposed budget for fiscal year 2013:

“Today, the president put forward a budget that builds on the recent good news about our economy, recognizing that the recovery is still fragile and that our first priority must be to put Americans back to work,” Capps said. “That’s why I strongly support the president’s call to further boost our economic recovery by passing a payroll tax cut extension and continuing to provide unemployment insurance to the millions who are out of work through no fault of their own.

“Additionally, the president’s budget includes key elements of the American Jobs Act that will put thousands to work repairing our roads, bridges and schools, and makes appropriate investments in education, clean energy and health research to grow the economy in the decades to come.

“The president’s budget is a start to get our nation on a long-term, responsible path to fiscal sustainability. It makes tough choices and cuts programs, including many which I support, like those to help train pediatricians and support vital community service projects, and achieves deficit targets through a balance of spending cuts and increased revenue. For example, the president is asking millionaires and billionaires to go back to the tax rates they paid under President Clinton — a time of great growth and prosperity — to at least pay the same tax rates as Central Coast teachers, firefighters, police officers.

“We all know the fastest and most effective way to reduce our deficit is to put Americans back to work. That’s why I will be working to pass a budget in the House that gets serious about debts and deficits in a responsible way, without ending the Medicare guarantee and slashing vital investments, while giving tax breaks and sweetheart deals to the super wealthy and Big Oil.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.