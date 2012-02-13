Dos Pueblos D’Penguineers Hard at Work on Hoop-Shooting Robot

For the past five weeks, the seniors of Team 1717, the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy’s FIRST Robotics team, have been diligently working on their robot. Their challenge: “Rebound Rumble,” a basketball-themed game in which two alliances of three robots each compete to score foam basketballs into four hoops.

Alliances have the opportunity to score additional points at the end of each match by balancing their robots on platforms, or “bridges,” in the middle of the field. In addition, movement is hindered by a 4-inch-tall “bump” over which robots have to maneuver to cross the field.

The D’Penguineers of Team 1717 hope to build a state-of-the art robot that not only performs well in the competitions, but also reflects the many hours of dedication the team put into their creation. The public relations team took some time to interview their classmates and see where they are in the build season.

Despite being in the program for three years, Shandeep Ahdi “never expected [the build season] to be like this with so many sleepless nights.” She used skills essential to solving real-world problems when her team “tested out prototypes and was given scenarios where anything could happen, and we had to adapt our design to the situation.”

“Nothing is perfect the first time, so we had to make multiple prototypes of every mechanism,” she said.

Some engineering students are beginning to feel the pressures of the looming Feb. 21 deadline, when the team will have to stop work on the robot. According to Nick Zurlinden, a moment of brief celebration broke out “when the Internet turned back on and we were able to look at our parts list. We were unable to retrieve any of our files because we could not connect to our server.” Despite the setback, he feels they are still on track to complete the robot.

“We are close to the end of the design phase and about to start building our shooter,” he said.

One dedicated D’Penguineer, Lane Fuller, is well-known for being the last person out the door. When asked about the source of his motivation, he casually replied, “My drive? I don’t know. It’s fun, and we are all really dedicated to making the best robot possible.”

For others, the past few weeks have been a series of triumphs. Sepideh Parhami remembers that a breakthrough moment was “developing our first prototypes to lower the ramp and get over the bump.” When asked about the robot’s success at competitions, she said, “What robot? It doesn’t exist yet, but I love it already.” Despite the early successes, Sepideh says, “we’re already at week five, but there’s still so much more to do. This is just the beginning.”

Laura Voyen shares the same sentiments. She insists that “the robot will get done. Last Sunday, I spent eight and a half hours straight in the shop and it didn’t even faze me.” Despite her focus, “the last week will be crazy. We’re constantly tired, but we want to mentally and physically be able to build the robot.”

But for Jake Moghtader, it’s not just about building a robot.

“The robotics atmosphere is great,” he said. “We really interact as one large family at dinner and team meetings.” He believes that Team 1717 has really bonded together by “helping each other with our failures, supporting each other in solving problems, and watching each others’ successes.”

The lessons learned in the Engineering Academy don’t lose their effect after graduation. Despite planning to study jazz trombone at a music school, Mariel Bildsten says it has taught her how to “work diligently on a focused project,” as well as have the “opportunity to do a lot of public speaking and interact with other members of the community.” She said the Engineering Academy isn’t just for those passionate in the STEM fields. On the contrary, she said the great thing about the Engineering Academy is that “you have people that are interested in a lot of different things that can all come together to work on a project. I’m having a great time even though I’m not going to pursue a career in engineering.”

But for Parker Olson, “engineering is simply applied magic.”

— Jeff Gau, Phillip Hodgson, Justin Morris, Parker Olson, Sepideh Parhami, Danielle Tisdale and Chloe Warinner are members of the public relations team for Team 1717, the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy’s FIRST Robotics team.