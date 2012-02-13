Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:17 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Launches ‘Love Your Neighbor, Know Your Neighbor’ Initiative

Residents are invited to join Nextdoor, a free and private social network for neighborhoods

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | February 13, 2012 | 6:31 p.m.

The City of Goleta is inviting all residents to “Love Your Neighbor, Know Your Neighbor” by joining Nextdoor, a free, private social network for neighborhoods.

The city is launching Nextdoor for all of Goleta to foster neighbor-to-neighbor and citywide communication.

Goleta residents can use Nextdoor to create private websites for their neighborhoods where they can get to know their neighbors, ask questions, and exchange local advice and recommendations. Topics of discussion on Nextdoor are as varied as local events, school activities, plumber and babysitter recommendations, disaster preparedness, recent crime activity, upcoming garage sales or even lost pets.

“We believe a healthier and more engaged city creates a stronger community,” Councilwoman Margaret Connell said. “Nextdoor will help create a stronger and safer community in the place that we call home.”

Nextdoor was specifically designed to make neighbors feel comfortable sharing information with one another to help build stronger, safer communities. Information shared on Nextdoor is password-protected and cannot be accessed by those outside the neighborhood or found on Google or other search engines. In addition, Nextdoor never shares personal information with any third parties. Unlike an email listserv or other online group, neighbor posts are organized and archived for future reference.

Goleta has been mapped into 21 neighborhoods that range in size from 100 to 1,000 residences. Those interested in joining their neighborhood’s Nextdoor website can visit www.nextdoor.com and enter their home address. If Nextdoor is already launched in their area, they can immediately sign up. If a Nextdoor website has not yet been established for their area, active and engaged neighbors are invited to apply to bring Nextdoor to their neighborhood.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
