California Budget, Politics Focus of Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Roundtable

The California budget and politics will be the focus of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Issue and Policy Roundtable luncheon from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.

California continues to endure multibillion-dollar budget deficits triggering multibillion-dollar cuts to schools and other services. So, how will lawmakers find new ways to kick solutions down the road and punt the hard decisions to voters in November?

Policy expert and political insider Brendan Huffman of the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties will candidly explain in terms anyone can understand.

The cost is $25, which includes lunch.

Click here to register online.

For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call Cortney Hebert at 967-2500 x4.