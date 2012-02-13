Paul Orfalea to Discuss ‘Effective Startup Management’ at Wednesday’s MIT Enterprise Forum

The Kinko's founder will use his own journey as an example in sharing tips and advice for entrepreneurs

Santa Barbara entrepreneur, Kinko’s founder and philanthropist Paul Orfalea will keynote the MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Forum director and event moderator Jacques Habra said the event, titled “Effective Startup Management,” will offer what tools it takes to simplify and enhance the management process and where technology fits in that model.

“New entrepreneurs often find managing a startup quite challenging, and Paul Orfalea did it successfully without formal education and while dealing with dyslexia,” Habra said. “Paul’s business acumen is matched by his generous nature, so when I asked him to headline the event, he gladly accepted.”

Orfalea will describe what founders should implement when building and managing teams. He will discuss his first hires, successes and failures, and how he managed his team as they grew to a 25,000-person organization.

The program will emphasize entrepreneur self-assessment and analyze how to determine if an entrepreneur is on the right track and how to use his or her strengths to get the best results.

Habra said understanding how to manage a startup to success is critical to sustainability, growth and ultimately job creation.

“It’s a remarkably ideal time to be an entrepreneur, and this program will provide valuable guidelines for managing a startup team effectively,” he said.

Jason Womack, an executive life coach and author of Your Best Just Got Better, entrepreneur Kathy O’Dell and Sprigeo founder Joe Bruzzese will participate in a question-and-answer panel after Orfalea’s keynote interview.

“Three key concepts I stick to is create a list of everything you hope to achieve by the end of day one, and anticipate how long they will take to complete,” Bruzzese said. “The third one is to prioritize.”

Womack said it’s important that an entrepreneur sets deadlines and consistently makes progress.

“Making sure the mission is moving forward needs to be on the forefront of their mind,” he said.

An hour of networking and a buffet dinner will begin at 5 p.m. The speaker program will begin at 6 p.m., capped off with a question-and-answer period.

Tickets cost $30 in advance, $15 for students and $40 at the door. Parking costs $3. Click here for more information.

