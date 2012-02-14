Santa Barbara Residents, Meet Your New Neighborhood Police Beat Coordinators

Officers Kent Wojciechoski, Kasi Beutel, Adrian Gutierrez and Jon Reyes are hitting the streets in an effort to reduce crime and improve the city's quality of life

Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez announced last month that city neighborhoods would be getting three new beat coordinators, and residents are starting to get to know those new faces.

Officers Jon Reyes, Kent Wojciechoski and Kasi Beutel are joining Adrian Gutierrez as beat coordinators across the city and are in the process of getting to know their new beats. Gutierrez has been working as a beat coordinator on the city’s Eastside for the past three years, but has been the only coordinator citywide for several years because of the department’s budget cuts.

In the 1990s, the city had six beat coordinators, and though it’s still not at full force, the new coordinators should help fill the roles of the original officers.

“What they focused on were a lot of the persistent, ongoing nuisance problems,” Sgt. Riley Harwood said, adding that the problems were difficult to deal with just by responding to calls to dispatch.

In many cases, it’s the nuisances in a neighborhood that aren’t quite a big problem yet but affect quality of life for neighbors. A vacant, dilapidated house on the block, a residence that has constant loud parties or a slew of RVs parked on a street could all be issues the beat coordinators would be interested in hearing about.

Many times, Harwood said, they aren’t major crimes taking place, but they affect whether neighbors feel safe.

“That could be true or it could be perception, but it’s real for that person,” he said.

Many of those problems will take a coordinated effort to solve, such as calling on other city departments. For example, for that dilapidated home, zoning may need to be called to enforce city code.

“Not everything is a police problem,” he said.

The beat coordinators will also attend neighborhood association meetings, field complaints by phone and email, and try to get out on the street to just talk to people. And since the department no longer has a D.A.R.E. or school resources officer, all of the beat coordinators said they’re excited to be involved with local schools, too.

Noozhawk sat down with all four beat coordinators, as well as Harwood, at police headquarters last week to talk about the beats and to learn a little more about each person.

Santa Barbara’s “quality of life” was a term that surfaced over and over throughout the discussion. Gutierrez said the group’s focus will be more on crime prevention and that they’re working to be seen — getting out of their vehicles, and contacting businesses and residents. They’ll also continue getting calls from patrol and will be following up.

Here’s a glimpse at each of the coordinators people may start seeing on the streets.

Officer Adrian Gutierrez, Eastside, Beat One

Gutierrez grew up on the Eastside and still lives in the same neighborhood, so becoming a beat coordinator for that area was a natural fit. That’s where he’s been working for the past three years, and he’s been with the department for 12 total.

Gutierrez’s beat also includes the Milpas Corridor, an area the department has good plans for in the future, he said. Maintaining the economic vitality of their respective beats will be a priority for the coordinators.

Gutierrez is the only beat coordinator who is bilingual, and he hosts a monthly radio show on Bronco Radio 107.7 FM through which he’ll update the public about public safety issues and allow them to call in. Many Eastside residents recognize him from his voice on the show.

He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.897.2300.

Officer Kent Wojciechoski, Waterfront, Beat Two

Wojciechoski has been with the department more than two decades and has worked foot patrol on State Street, patrol, tactical patrol force and, like all of the other beat coordinators, with the Police Activities League.

Many young people are involved in crimes, or are victims, so drawing them into PAL programs is key, he said. PAL serves about 250 kids a day, a side of the department’s efforts that don’t often make the news.

“I believe that community policing is the best way to police,” he said.

The beachfront is one of the biggest draws in Santa Barbara, Wojciechoski said, and making sure people feel safe in the area will be one of his biggest challenges.

“I want people to feel comfortable that they can do business and stay in our hotels and not be harassed,” he said.

He plans to work with businesses to make sure they have the lighting they need and other tools to prevent break-ins, which will free up other officers.

He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.897.2300.

Officer Kasi Beutel, Downtown, Beats Three and Four

Beutel has been with the department for six years, and has started her downtown beat walks by reaching out to area businesses. She’s been out on foot for two to three hours every day meeting with business owners, “just touching base about what kinds of issues they deal with,” she said.

“One of our biggest complaints from our downtown businesses is the skateboarders and bicyclists on the sidewalk because of the noise and the danger to pedestrians,” she said.

She said there’s a group of young transients who live within Beutel’s district, around De la Guerra Plaza, and she plans to work with the Tactical Patrol Force “to make that a more pleasant place for families, and tourists and citizens.”

Beutel has five children, four of whom are teenagers, and she is putting together a presentation on the dangers of social networking.

“We’ve had several schools identify that as an issue,” she said.

If people have an emergency, they should continue to call 9-1-1, but Beutel said she appreciates the calls they do get from the community, because that’s how they find out about crimes.

“Oftentimes, people will say, ‘I didn’t think it was important enough to call 9-1-1,’ like they’re afraid to bother us, but it’s really why we’re here,” Beutel said.

She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.897.2300.

Officer Jonathan Reyes, Westside and North End, Beats Five and Six

Reyes has been with the department for a year and with the university police at UCLA and UCSB for the past 10 years.

Like Beutel, he also encourages the community to call in to let them know what’s going on.

“If not, we just go back to reactive policing,” he said. ”It’s not effective.”

Among his projects, Reyes plans to work with apartment complexes in his district to start neighborhood watch programs. After the recent THRIVE initiative on the Westside, Reyes said the department heard that the neighborhood wants to be involved

“I’m looking forward to just listening and being a part of their action plan,” he said.

He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.897.2300.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .