SBCC Golf Classic Tournament to Honor Alum Tim Tremblay

Tim Tremblay, a former SBCC football player and longtime supporter of the college’s athletic program, will be the honoree of the 19th annual SBCC Golf Classic.

The event will tee off on Monday, March 19 at La Cumbre Country Club in Santa Barbara. The tournament is the biggest fundraiser of the year for SBCC athletics and provides support for 400 student-athletes and cheerleaders.

The theme of this year’s classic is “Celebrating Past and Future Student-Athlete Success,” and the major sponsor is the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Tremblay was an offensive guard at Bishop Garcia Diego High School in Santa Barbara and an All-Western State Conference player at SBCC in 1971-72, earning a full scholarship to Wake Forest University, where he played for two seasons. He is the owner of Tremblay Financial Services, which has been named the leading full-service brokerage in Santa Barbara for eight straight years.

“City College has always been near and dear to my heart. I got a great education, and I met my wife there. She was a cheerleader, and I was captain of the football team,” Tremblay said. “SBCC is one of the top academic colleges in the country. All the teachers really care about what you’re doing. I have great memories of the school and the athletic department. You can’t find a more beautiful piece of real estate in the world than City College.”

Ten members of Tremblay’s family attended SBCC, including his mother and father, his wife, Marcia, and their three children.

The 18-hole Golf Classic is a four-person scramble with awards in three flights. The entry fee is $275. There are multiple contests, special gifts and prizes, including a Hole-in-One contest and a putt for $5,000. There also will be a silent auction and raffle.

“This is our biggest fundraiser, and it allows us to provide our student-athletes with critical support that they need to be successful,” SBCC Athletic Director Ryan Byrne said. “Tim Tremblay is a premier representative of this year’s theme celebrating past and future success. He was a scholar-athlete here, and he has had a huge impact on our campus, the athletic department and our community.”

“I am pleased that we are able to provide Tim with this much deserved honor in recognition for all he and members of his family have done to support the college and its student-athletes” SBCC Acting Superintendent/President Dr. Jack Friedlander said. “Tim has and continues to serve as a role model for our student-athletes.”

SBCC was selected as one of the top 10 community colleges in the nation last year by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Award Program and was the only one named from California. Statistics show that SBCC student-athletes are twice as likely to complete their degrees compared to non-student-athletes.

For more information about the March 19 tournament, call the SBCC Golf Classic hot line at 805.730.4076.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.