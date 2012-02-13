Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:18 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Stars Pay Tribute to Whitney Houston in Emotional Grammys Show

Pop star found dead in her hotel bathroom at age 48; toxicology results pending

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 13, 2012

Pop superstar Whitney Houston was found dead Saturday in her hotel bathroom, and the music industry, still reeling from the news, paid tribute to her at Sunday’s Grammy Awards. She was 48.

She was found in her bathtub at the Beverly Hilton by a member of her entourage, and prescription drugs were found in her room by authorities, according to news reports. Authorities won’t speculate on the cause of death pending toxicology test results, which could take weeks.

Houston had attended pre-Grammys events earlier last week, and it was reported that she was “acting strangely” in some recent public appearances.

As with the deaths of Michael Jackson and Amy Winehouse, Houston’s albums are seeing a surge in sales, particularly the Whitney: The Greatest Hits album, according to Billboard.

The singer and actress amazed fans and colleagues and topped the charts throughout the 1980s and ‘90s. She sold more than 170 million albums worldwide, won six Grammys and had 11 No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, according to CNN. “I Will Always Love You” topped the list for what was a record-breaking 14 weeks, and Houston had seven straight No. 1 hits in the 1980s, according to Billboard.

In the last decade, attention was turned more to Houston’s personal life — her marriage and divorce to R&B singer Bobby Brown, her struggle with alcohol and drug addiction — but in tributes at Sunday’s Grammy Awards and by fans, people celebrated her voice and legacy in the world of music.

At the Grammys, Houston was honored by performers, award winners and host LL Cool J, who started the night with a prayer. The tribute ended with Jennifer Hudson singing “I Will Always Love You,” the Dolly Parton song that Houston made her own in The Bodyguard.

Houston is survived by her mother, soul and gospel singer Cissy Houston, and her 18-year-old daughter, Bobbi Kristina.

