County Animal Services Discounting Pet Adoptions for Valentine’s Day

Do you find yourself looking for love in all the wrong places? This Valentine’s Day, look no further. Whether you are looking for a flirtatious feline, a playful puppy or a serene senior, your perfect match is waiting.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services has hundreds of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes waiting for their chance at love, and you are sure to meet your match.

This Thursday through Saturday, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is hoping to make it a little easier for you to find your perfect pet by discounting adoption fees. For this event, cat and rabbit adoption fees will be reduced to $14 and dog adoption fees will be reduced to $41. These cuddly companions come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and vet checked.

Valentine’s Day is a great time to open your heart to a homeless pet. Having a pet in your life has been proven to bring happiness, decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease, all the while reducing blood pressure, cholesterol levels and loneliness. Santa Barbara County Animal Services has dogs, cats and rabbits in all shapes, colors and sizes to give you just the health boost your heart needs.

If you’re not looking for love, Santa Barbara County Animal Services reminds you that this is a great time to show your pet how much you love them by licensing them. A license is your pet’s ticket home! You can also show your pet your love by getting them a microchip.

For only $30 you can provide your best friend with a permanent form of identification and increase their chances of making it home should they ever get lost.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services has hundreds of animals that will be calling to you, “Take Me … I’m Yours.” You can pick the love of your life by visiting one of our three county shelters, in Santa Maria at 548 W. Foster Road, in Lompoc at 1501 W. Central Ave. and in Santa Barbara at 5473 Overpass Road. All three shelters are open from 100 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Make it a date; adopt a pet today!

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.