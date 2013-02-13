Cathy Morgan of Santa Barbara, 1959-2013

Posted on February 13, 2013 | 12:33 p.m.

Source: Silvia Morgan

Cathy P. Morgan, our beloved sister, entered into our Lord’s Eternal Heavenly Home on the morning of Feb. 6, 2013, at 53 years old.

Cathy, born in February 1959, will be forever loved by her surviving brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Silvia Morgan, and by all who knew her. Cathy is now reunited with her parents, William and Kathryn Morgan, along with her older brother, Bill Morgan Jr.

Cathy lived for most of her life in Santa Barbara and attended local schools. She graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1977.

After graduation, she worked with her family in their automotive parts business. Many people knew her as the “girl in the little blue truck,” and she lit up the faces of customers whenever she delivered orders. Many times, she added on treats of homemade cupcakes or snacks together with a big hug and smile, as part of the delivery — which, in other words, included her love.

Cathy was always concerned about the happiness and well-being of others. Her heart was big, and she just seemed to know how to spread her love and joy to all in need. Cathy consecrated her life to the Lord, Jesus, at an early age and devoted her life to Him. Whenever she was asked to list a husband’s name on a form, she would always include the name of Jesus. She would say His name was above all names, the most powerful and precious name, just as she had learned from her intense biblical studies.

Cathy was a sweet and gentle soul. She was full of surprises to the person or family who received her loving deeds or gifts. She never wanted to be in the spotlight, especially when doing work for the Lord. When she would learn about someone’s illness, life’s struggles or concerns, she would immediately get to work by quietly praying for the person or family, and within prayer she would be guided onto what to do next. And this she would do with all attention to detail and as promptly as possible with love.

As she learned more about each person, she would make something “special” for them, which could consist of a cake, a card, a miniature replica of something meaningful to them, a flower arrangement or a typed up message she received.

As she learned more about the message of Divine Mercy, received by Saint Faustina Kowalska, she also became engaged in the ministry of spreading this loving message from our Lord to all. In fact, Divine Mercy booklets were lovingly set out by Cathy and ready for distribution. These will be available at her services this Friday and Saturday.

In essence, her joy was in spending time in prayer, which included a daily hour devoted to the Holy Souls. In one way or another, each of our lives has been touched by her caring, prayer, generosity, thoughtfulness and love.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Cross Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, followed by a committal service at Calvary Cemetery. A Holy Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet will be recited at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 at Holy Cross Church. Everyone is welcome to join.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that you each give to your favorite cause, reconcile with a family member, say “I love you” to those who need to hear it, and share your kindness and smile with those around you. Cathy would be well pleased with this outpouring of love in her honor.

We thank those who have included Cathy in prayer, expressed their sympathy in so many wonderful ways, and to Father Ludo and Father Larry for providing her with the sacraments of our Faith.