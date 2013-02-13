City Hosting ‘I Love Goleta’ Community Workshop, Free Dinner

There is no doubt that things thrive when they are loved, and cities are no different. Learn about what makes a city lovable and the emotional connections that people have with the places they live — and why that makes a difference.

Peter Kageyama, author of the internationally renowned book For the Love of Cities, is coming to Goleta to share his insights on the effect of love on a community. He will work with us to identify, improve and maximize the affection for and identity of Goleta.

An “I Love Goleta” community workshop and free dinner will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Reserve your space by clicking here, calling 805.961.7500 or by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

This is a hands-on opportunity for discussion about what people love about Goleta, creative thinking on what this means to our community, and how this emotional engagement can make a difference. This is a free event, sponsored by the City of Goleta that you do not want to miss.

Click here to learn more about Kageyama and his work.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.